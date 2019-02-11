As Sabarimala is all set to Reopen, 35 Women Waiting to break Customs

Sabarimala: As the shrine is all set to open at Sabarimala for Poojas of Kumbha month, about 35 young women are all set to break traditions by entering the temple. As per the intelligence report, devotees might also be coming to stop young women from breaking traditions. About 37, including transgender, have already approached the Police seeking protection for temple visit.

They have told police that they will visit the temple as per the time set by police and that they need protection throughout. The officers though, have not given them a proper reply. Secret Intelligence has also reported that different media groups aspire to bring young women to the temple.

ADGP Anil Kanth has been entrusted with the responsibility of security near the temple. Since the election dates are approaching, it is possible that young women might be allayed and sent back.