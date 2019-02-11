Left leaders Cannot Bear Sivagiri’s Saints Praising Central Govt. Heated Political Debate Follows

Sivagiri: Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran and left M.P A Sampath wasn’t quite happy with the nice words the Saints in Sivagiri Mutt had for the central government on the occasion of the inauguration of the Pilgrimage Tourism Circuit.

Sivagiri Mutt President Swami Vishuddhananda had words of praise for the Central government as he mentioned: “Despite so many Governments coming and going at the centre, only now a Govt paid attention to the holy land of Sivagiri”.

Kadakampally Surendran couldn’t stand this as he said Centre had bypassed a project which was designed by the state government. He said that in the final phase of the project getting implemented, Centre interfered to avoid state government and took control of it.

He added that it is not right if Saints have narrow interests and that they have a lot of difficulty in admitting the good things left the Government has done for Sivagiri.

Later DharmaSangham Trust Treasurer Swami Saradananda responded to the allegations. He said no such moves with ulterior motives were made from Saints and that it is not their style to do so.” We wanted ITDC to take over control of the project. We informed this to the government. We have no partiality towards the central or state government” he added.

Later Sampath M.P said that there are people outside the mutt who knows more about Sreenarayana Guru.

Meanwhile, it was Alphonse Kannanthanam who inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp. He lighted all lamp wicks and did not give Kadakampally Surendran a chance. He added that the project was handed over to ITDC for convenience and that centre wishes to move in cooperation with the state.