WATCH: Traffic Police Shows Mirror to Bike Rider Without Helmet

Delhi Police has been trying their best to make people aware of the need to wear helmets while driving two-wheelers and here is another innovative step taken by them. A video has gone viral on social media that shows a Delhi Traffic police officer holding up a mirror in front of a helmetless pillion rider on a busy road.

In the video, the traffic police, who is wearing a helmet, holds a mirror in front of a female pillion rider who is without a helmet. The officer then shows placards that holds messages that makes riders without helmet think about their action.

“The mirror does not lie. My helmet, my safety. What about you? Always wear helmets with the ISI mark. We wish you a safe journey,” read the messages on the placard. After the video went viral, the traffic police’s attempt to show riders the true face of danger was lauded on social media. Watch Video: