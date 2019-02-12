15-year-old Gets Raped on the way to Marry Boyfriend

In a shocking incident that will send a chill down your spine a 15-year-old girl who wanted to reach Delhi to marry her boyfriend reached Amritsar mistakenly, where she was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his friend. The duo, after raping her, made her board a bus to Ludhiana and told her not to reveal anything to anyone.

But then the girl, after reaching Ludhiana, lodged an FIR against the accused at Division 4 police station. The accused have been identified as Sahib Singh and Baba of Amritsar.

The victim’s boyfriend is a man named Sahil whom she met an year ago when he had come to visit his relatives in Ludhiana. Both of them eventually became friends. As per his order, she tried to reach Delhi on February 3 for the marriage by boarding a train. But then train

The victim said they decided to get married and Sahil asked her to reach Delhi on February 3 for the marriage. She stole Rs 1,500 from her house and boarded a train from Ludhiana railway station on February 3. The train took her to Ferozepur instead. After spending a day at the residence of a good samaritan, she boarded another train to Amritsar, where all the mishaps happened.

After spending a night at the house of a good samaritan, she boarded another train from Ferozepur the next day that took her to Amritsar where all the mishaps happened to her.

Investigating officer assistant sub inspector Shamsher Singh said a case under sections 376, 34 of the IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused.