Amid protests in Mizoram Govt Likely to Present Citizenship Bill today

With the Winter Session set to end on Wednesday, the Central government will try to give the controversial bill one last push. The Citizenship Bill, which aims to provide citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amidst ongoing protests in Northeast.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in view of the ‘Black Day’ protests scheduled to be observed by the civil societies in Mizoram tomorrow against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Security has been beefed up in Aizawl and over 50 big towns and villages across the state for the protest rallies to be organised under the aegis of the NGO Coordination Committee – the umbrella organisation of major civil societies and students’ bodies.

NGO Coordination Committee leaders said that ‘black day’ would be observed in view of the Centre’s intention of passing the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955 during the week in the Rajya Sabha. The leaders said that stir would be intensified if the Rajya Sabha passes the amendment Bill.

The Bill has created a furore in Mizoram and kicked up a storm in the northeast. Indigenous people of the region are afraid that identity would be lost if the Bill was enacted. The civil societies are apprehending that the Bill would endanger the very existence of the sons of the soil — Mizos — as citizenship to around 1 lakh Buddhist Chakmas from Bangladesh would be granted.