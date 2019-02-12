Latest NewsIndia

BrideGroom Asks Guests to ‘Vote For Modi’ as their Wedding Gift

Feb 12, 2019, 01:48 pm IST
Most wedding invitations request guests to not bring any gifts or use the common line “presents in blessings only”, but then 27-year-old Yande Mukesh Rao from Hyderabad specifically demanded a gift and its to vote for Modi.

He is asking them not to present him with any gifts at the wedding, but promise to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“We are all so busy in our day to day affairs and find it difficult to allocate time and do something for the nation. The least we can do is to support Modi who toils for the nation. Hence, I decided that come what may, I will keep the request for vote for Modi on the wedding invitation,” he said.

“I know there are a number of people who oppose Modi. But I support his initiatives like Swachh Bharat by participating in the programmes in my office for three hours every Saturday” he added.

