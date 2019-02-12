KeralaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Court permits actor Dileep to go abroad

Feb 12, 2019, 11:56 pm IST
The Ernakulam Principal Sessions court granted permission to actor Dileep, who is facing trial in the actress abduction case, to go abroad for his business engagements. He is allowed to visit Doha and Dubai from February 13 to February 21 for the operation of his restaurant chain ‘Dhe Puttu’.

Claiming that Dileep has not disclosed the details of his visit to UAE, the prosecution objected Dileep’s plea seeking permission to go abroad. But the court granted him conditional permission to visit Dubai and Doha.

The court asked him to surrender his passport when he comes back from his trip. His address and phone number in Doha and Dubai should be submitted before the court. At the same time, the court restricted him to address the media.

