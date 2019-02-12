Latest NewsIndia

Delhi Hotel Fire Leaves 1 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

Feb 12, 2019, 07:54 am IST
A person was killed after a fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze.

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway.

On Monday, a fire broke out at the official residence of Maharashtra Food Minister Girish Bapat at Malabar Hills in South Mumbai, but nobody was injured, an official said.

The blaze was spotted at around 8:20 PM in the staff quarters on the ground floor of Dyaneshwari bungalow. The fire didn’t spread much and mainly remained confined to electric wiring, other installations and household articles, the official said.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes due to prompt action by fire personnel.

