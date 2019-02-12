High alert in Delhi after Congress MP’s car rams barricade at Parliament

Security at parliament was put on high alert on Tuesday afternoon after a Lok Sabha member’s car rammed into a security barricade inside Parliament premises.

News agency reported that the vehicle belongs to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur, Thokchom Meinya. It is unclear whether Meinya was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Parliament security personnel are investigating the cause of the incident.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha after the House convenes at 2 pm. In Manipur, curfew has been imposed for the day in Imphal city and mobile internet services shut down for five days across the state in order to contain the growing anger against the bill.