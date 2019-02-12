Jaipur land scam case: Priyanka Gandhi’s mother-in-law and husband appeared before enforcement

In Rajasthan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, and his mother Maureen appeared before Enforcement Directorate’s regional office in Jaipur this morning in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner district. Vadra’s wife, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied them to the office.

The ED had registered a criminal case in September 2015, taking cognizance of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan police.

The ED is searching about the role of Vadra in a firm – Skylight Hospitality Private Limited – which had purchased land in the area. ED had arrested two persons in this case. The agency had summoned Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and later approached the Rajasthan High Court. On January 21, the Rajasthan High Court had asked the agency to not to arrest Vadra and him with his mother to appear before ED for investigation.