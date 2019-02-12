Latest NewsIndia

Jaipur land scam case: Priyanka Gandhi’s mother-in-law and husband appeared before enforcement

Feb 12, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Rajasthan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, and his mother Maureen appeared before Enforcement Directorate’s regional office in Jaipur this morning in connection with a probe into an alleged land scam in Bikaner district.  Vadra’s wife, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied them to the office.

The ED had registered a criminal case in September 2015, taking cognizance of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan police.

The ED is searching about the role of Vadra in a firm –  Skylight Hospitality Private Limited – which had purchased land in the area. ED had arrested two persons in this case. The agency had summoned Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and later approached the Rajasthan High Court. On January 21, the Rajasthan High Court had asked the agency to not to arrest  Vadra and him with his mother to appear before ED for investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

First time in Pakistan’s 70-year history, a Hindu woman contesting in Pak polls

Jul 25, 2018, 08:02 am IST

Indian Oil Corporation to invest Rs 16,641 crores in Tamil Nadu

Jan 24, 2019, 07:42 am IST

Vivek Tiwari murder : BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal 

Oct 1, 2018, 06:19 pm IST

Resurgent Liverpool Thrashes Manchester City

Jan 15, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close