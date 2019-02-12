PM Modi to dedicate National Cancer Institute today at Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Tuesday where he will launch a series of projects, including a cancer institute. He will dedicate to the nation the National Cancer Institute at Bhadsa in Jhajjar district.

The institute is the state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research centre constructed at the AIIMS Jhajjar campus.

The 700-bed hospital will have facilities like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, anaesthesia, palliative care and nuclear medicine, besides hostel rooms for doctors and attendants of cancer patients, a statement from the prime minister’s office said here.

Modi will also inaugurate Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) medical college and hospital in Faridabad. This will be the first ESIC medical college and hospital in north India.

The 510-bed hospital will have state-of-the-art facilities. ESIC provides social security to the insured persons and their beneficiaries, especially to worker population and their dependents.