Price of Cement hits a record High in Kerala

Feb 12, 2019, 08:53 am IST
Kozhikode: Kerala has become number one in terms of the price of cement after the price went up by Rs 25 for a packet. It is quite upsetting for people that despite the price going up by Rs 75 in two weeks, Kerala Govt has made no effort to reduce the price.

It was at the beginning of this month that the Cement companies hiked the price for a single packet by Rs 50. Although the Cement Dealers Welfare Association had informed the authorities that this would be a difficult burden for normal people.

After Private companies hiked the price, a public sector company Malabar Cements too hiked the price by Rs 30.

