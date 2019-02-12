Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Retail inflation declined in January

Feb 12, 2019
Retail inflation declined marginally to 2.05% in January over the previous month on the continued decline in food prices, including vegetables and eggs.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2018 has also been revised downward to 2.11% from the earlier estimate of 2.19%. The inflation was 5.07% in January 2018.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office further said the inflation in the ‘fuel and light’ category also fell to 2.2% in January this year from 4.54% in December 2018.

