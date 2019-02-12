Supreme Court holds former CBI chief Nageshwar Rao guilty of contempt

The Supreme Court today convicted and punished the then acting CBI Director M.Nageswara Rao and agency’s legal advisor S.Bhasuram by imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each and sentenced them to sit in the courtroom till the rising of the court for committing contempt of its orders. The apex court held them guilty of its contempt for willfully disobeying its order by transferring CBI Joint Director A.K.Sharma, who was probing the Bihar shelter home sexual assault cases, as Additional director general of CRPF on January 17.

Before passing the order, the bench told Rao and Bhasuram since they have been held guilty of contempt of court, the unconditional and unqualified apology tendered by them cannot be accepted.