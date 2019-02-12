Latest NewsIndia

Those Who Participated in the National Wide two Day Harthal Will not lose their Pay, Here is How

Feb 12, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala had seen quite a few Harthal in connection with the Sabarimala issue and there was a wide discourse from the left-leaning forces that this was affecting the people adversely and that Harthals should be restricted. But then the same forces came up with the two day nation-wide Harthal soon after and caused even bigger problems to the public. Those who participated in the strike will not lose their payment for the day either as Govt will consider their absence as a holiday they deserved.

The order concerning this has already been released. The harthal was on January 8 and 9th. It was the trade unions who organised the strike to protest against the central government’s policies.

