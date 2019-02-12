WATCH: Lt Guv Kiran Bedi Scolds Bikers for Not Wearing Helmet

Yes, everyone wants accidents to not happen, particularly the one that involves bike riders. The government has been trying to implement the rule of wearing helmets strictly but then how often do we see the head of a state or union territory, coming out in public and venting her frustration on seeing someone not wearing a helmet. Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor of Puducherry did exactly that. She took to Twitter and said:

“When there’s no culture of wearing a helmet in Puducherry and its CM keeps stalling enforcement & every 3rd day there’s a fatal accident, due to non wearing of a helmet,where does one begin?Giveup or take it in one’s own hands as well,alongside challenging enforcement agencies?”