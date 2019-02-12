Latest NewsIndia

You Won’t Believe the Number of Phones Lost During Priyanka’s Rally

Feb 12, 2019, 04:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Lucknow: There was huge participation in the rally of Priyanka Gandhi, the first one she held after making her entry into mainstream politics. While her followers celebrated the event, thieves too had a merry time it seems!

According to reports, more than 50 people lost their mobile phones in the rally. Congress workers even managed to nab a man and hand him over to the police.

But he was later released as not a single phone was found with him. Among the people who lost their phone includes the assistant city magistrate, Jeeshan Haider as well.

Tags

Related Articles

stone

J&K : Security forces open fire at stone pelters,one killed,several injured

May 3, 2018, 06:40 am IST
Rahul NCC

Rahul Gandhi at NCC event, says don’t know about NCC : Watch Video

Mar 25, 2018, 01:34 pm IST

Chinmaya Sisters says that “Our preparations are never concert-based”

Dec 17, 2017, 10:10 am IST

“Hundreds of Young Women Went to Sabarimala, Will Protect All Who Come”: M.M Mani

Jan 11, 2019, 07:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close