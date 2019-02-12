You Won’t Believe the Number of Phones Lost During Priyanka’s Rally

Lucknow: There was huge participation in the rally of Priyanka Gandhi, the first one she held after making her entry into mainstream politics. While her followers celebrated the event, thieves too had a merry time it seems!

According to reports, more than 50 people lost their mobile phones in the rally. Congress workers even managed to nab a man and hand him over to the police.

But he was later released as not a single phone was found with him. Among the people who lost their phone includes the assistant city magistrate, Jeeshan Haider as well.