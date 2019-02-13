Abu Dhabi National Oil Company may invest in Kerala; Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with UAE minister

National oil company of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) may invest in Kerala. The company will invest in the petrochemical complex in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hold meeting with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and the Director-General and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, in the company headquarters.

ADNOC has expressed its interest to invest in the petrochemical complex. A joint task force will be formed and the task force will evaluate the investment opportunities. A team led by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber will visit Kerala soon to hold further proceedings.

The chief minister requested to invest in the infrastructure sector in the state.