Activist Liby Sebastian Might be Arrested Soon

Kochi: Liby Sebastian who is facing charges of hurting the Hindu sentiments related to Sabarimala issue, might soon be arrested. Ernakulam principal sessions court has dismissed the bail petition of Liby. Central Police had charged Liby with different charges like hurting religious sentiments, spreading defaming messages etc.

Court said that if given anticipatory bail, the accused might influence the witness. Her controversial Facebook post appeared on 2018 October 15 and December 18. It is possible that Liby might approach high court for bail.