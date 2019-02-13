Death Toll Rising: More people diagnosed with Swine Flu Symptoms

One person died while 90 others were tested positive to swine flu on Tuesday, stated news agency ANI. The death toll due to swine flu was recorded at 113 and over 3110 positive swine flu cases have been reported from across the state between January 1 to February 12, this year.

Meanwhile, as many as 79 fresh cases of Swine flu were detected in Rajasthan on Monday, stated a data issued by the state’s Health Department. On Monday, thirty-six cases of swine flu were detected positive in Jaipur, nine in Barmer, four in Jhunjhunu, three each in Dausa, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Udaipur, two each in Sikar, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Nagaur, Ajmer and Rajsamand, and one each in Bhilwara, Baran, Bharatpur and Alwar.

According to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Monday, over 9,000 persons have so far been affected by the H1N1 virus, with Rajasthan still topping the lWith the number of swine flu cases on the rise, the Health Ministry has advised state governments to enhance public awareness and keep beds reserved in hospitals with ventilator facility to deal with acute cases.

Seasonal Influenza (H1N1) is a self-limiting viral, air-borne disease. It gets transmitted easily from person-to-person, through droplets generated from coughing, sneezing and close contact including handshaking, hugging, kissing. The virus also spreads through indirect means when a person touches a contaminated object or surface like telephone, cell phones, computers, door handles, doorbells, pens, toys etc, stated the health advisory.ist with the highest number of cases and deaths.