General Election 2019: Kerala BJP has prepared its primary list of candidates

The BJP Kerala state committee has prepared a primary list of candidates for each constituency in the state. For each constituency names of three leaders has included in the list. The BJP is thinking to give candidature to senior leaders to ensure victory in the state.

The party state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has confirmed that the primary possible list of candidates has been finalised and it has been submitted before the national leadership for evaluation. But the list is not publicised. He also informed that the party has reached in a consensus with its allies in the state. BDJS will get five seats. And the Kerala Congress faction of P.C.Thomas will also get a seat. Because of P.C.Thomas has got a considerable influence and vote share in the central Travancore.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency where the party is hoping for a victory the party has put forward the names of former party president and current governor of Mizoram Kummanam Rajsekharan, Rajya Sabha member and actor Suresh Gopi and union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In Attingal, Shobha Surendran, and P.K.Krishnadas are the names in the list. In Pathanamthitta, party general secretary M.T.Ramesh’s name is in the top as he has earlier contested there in both assembly and last general election. K.Surendran and A.N.Radhakrishnan, both party general secretaries are considered to contest in Thrissur constituency.

The final decision will be taken by the party national leadership after consulting with RSS leadership. The party has not secured a victory in the parliament seat from the state. But now the party is hoping to get a few seats from the states. The BJP considers that the after effect of Sabarimala issue will certainly help the party to a victory.