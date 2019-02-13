Man continuously rapes Ex-girlfriend by holding her captive in Hotel

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was arrested for allegedly holding his former lover captive in a lodge and raping her overnight. Police said that the incident occurred on the intervening night of February 10 and 11.

The accused named Faisal Saifi and the woman had been in a relationship since 2017. The couple broke up recently. Saifi had secretly filmed their intimate moments and used to blackmail the woman into maintaining a physical relationship with him, a police official told PTI.

On Sunday night, he called the woman to the lodge under the pretext of deleting the video clippings, but raped her repeatedly by holding her captive, the officer said.

Saifi finally allowed the victim to go on February 12 morning, the officer said. The woman then approached the local police station and lodged a complaint against Saifi. Police arrested Saifi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation.