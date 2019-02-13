Narendra Modi’s tweets blossomed love between Lankan girl and Indian boy

An Indian boy and a Sri Lankan girl fell in love because of a single tweet by PM Narendra Modi. Hansini Edheerisinghe, a Sri Lankan woman got married to her lover from India on February 10.

Hansini (25) got married to Govind Maheshwari (26), who is a resident of Mandsaur’s Kuchrod village. The newly-wed couple stated that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who became a cupid between the couple.

Govind, who admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had liked one of his tweets which was also liked by Hansini. In a spur of curiosity, Govind searched about Hansini and started following her on Twitter.

Thus, the two became friends on Twitter in 2015 and communicated over texts and video calls for the last two years. They started chatting frequently and love blossomed eventually. The couple finally met each other in 2017.

In order to understand the Indian culture, Hansini convinced her parents to pursue a course in physiotherapy in India while Govind completed his bachelor’s degree in engineering. The families of the couple got in touch with each other and fixed the marriage for February 10.