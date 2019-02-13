NDA’s Rafale Deal Was Cheaper than UPA’s, Reveals CAG Report

The NDA government submitted the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report about the controversial Rafale deal. The report says that the deal negotiated by the NDA was less expensive than that of the UPA proposed deal. In fact, NDA government saved almost 17% with the India-specific enhancements made in the deal in 2015 and that the UPA deal’s price benchmark was “unrealistically low.”

“However, prices have been redacted in the Report based on the insistence of the Ministry of Defence citing the Indo French Agreement of 2008 and the provisions of Inter-Government Agreement (IGA),” a press statement by the CAG said.

The flyaway price of the Rafale jets negotiated by the NDA was the same as the UPA-era proposed deal. Price for basic aircraft same in 2007 and 2016 deals.