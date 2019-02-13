Rafale Deal: CAG finds NDA government’s deal is cheaper than UPA

The NDA government’s contract for procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft from France was cheaper by 2.86% as compared to the previous UPA dispensation deal for the fighter jets. This has been reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The CAG Report – Air Force, Performance Audit on Capital Expenditure in Indian Air Force was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament today. The report said, during the negotiations of 36 aircraft in 2015, the Indian Negotiating Team headed by the Deputy Chief of Air Staff proposed to reduce the number of Indian Specific Enhancements.

It added that compared to the 126-aircraft deal negotiated by the Congress-led government, India managed to save 17.08 per cent money for the India Specific Enhancements in the new contract.

The objective of the team was to bring down the cost of acquisition of the 36 Rafale aircraft as compared to the cost of the previous procurement of 2007.