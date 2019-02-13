Latest NewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 Android Go-Specs Leaked. Here is All We Know

Feb 13, 2019, 01:36 pm IST
This year, Samsung will launch Galaxy A phones with double digits in the naming scheme. One of them, namely the Galaxy A50, has now been certified by the FCC, while another, the Galaxy A20, has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark site.

The FCC documents have revealed that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with a 6.22-inch display. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 74.5mm which suggests that it could be featuring a waterdrop notch screen.

The upcoming Galaxy A20 has a model number of SM-A205F, but it is believed that the SM-A260F that is packed with low-end specs like 1 GB of RAM could be its Android Go edition. Moreover, the Geekbench listing shows that the Exynos 7870 that powers it has a “go” tag.

