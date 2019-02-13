Sapna Choudhary’s on stage ‘Valentine KISS’ goes viral : Watch Video

On the eve of Valentine week’s ‘kiss day’. Bigg Boss contestant of season 11 Sapna Choudhary raced to the headlines after her kissing video went viral in the stage.

In the video a man comes onto the stage and initially starts dancing with Sapna. After a few moves, things get hot and the man puts his arms around Sapna’s neck and lip kissed her for a long time.

Some reports said that the man who joined her on the stage was her brother who recently tied the nuptial knot others say the man was her ex boyfriend. There is no confirmation yet about the same, however stories are ripe with the contestants Valentine fever.

People also speculated that this person could be the dream husband or dream boyfriend. But later it was revealed that he was Karan Mirza. Karan was seen performing in Hariyanwi Song ‘Tark Lag Ja’ with dream girl Sapna.

On the work front, Sapna’s first film Dosti Ke Side Effects released recently and received mixed reactions.