Save Democracy Rally: Anti-BJP parties to Display Another Mega Show of Strength Today

The “Save Democracy Rally” is being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been critical of the BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

In yet another show of unity against the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, opposition leaders are set to meet at a mega rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday and seek to corner the Modi government on various issues.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee has already reached Delhi to attend the rally.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told PTI that apart from Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar would also attend the rally.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and other parties would address the mega rally, he said.

Asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi would also attend the rally, Rai said an invite was sent to him, adding that the AAP had invited all the opposition leaders who had gathered at a mega anti-BJP rally convened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee in Kolkata last month.