This State’s Govt Writes to Centre Seeking Ban on TikTok

TikTok has become quite a hit these days, so much so that most people who spent time on social media hardly have a day without watching at least one tik tok video. People have found an interesting way to fame and they go to insane extend to get the right video. A lot of Tikok videos come from TamilNadu and apparently, the state Government of Tamilnadu isn’t quite happy with the app.

A discussion regarding the use of TikTok took place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday in which Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari requested the government to ban the app. He said that the app creates law and order problems and many obscene activities take place on it and hence it would only be appropriate to ban the app in Tamil Nadu.

“Many schools and college students are using it. They and their families are getting affected by it, it’s ripping them apart,”said Ansari to a national media.

TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is a media app for creating and sharing short videos. Owned by ByteDance, the media app was launched as Douyin in China in September 2016 and introduced to the overseas market as TikTok one year later.