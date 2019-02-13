“Whats the Cost of a Ticket to Mars”: Elon Musk Reveals

We have been hearing quite a bit about travelling to Mars and how difficult it can be. Elon Musk has ambitious plans about going mars, starting a huge colony in recent future. It sounds extremely difficult, but when you have a man lik e Elon with his vision and determination, you don’t want to take his words lightly. Now the man himsef has just revealed how much a ticket to Mars could cost if a person decides to migrate to Mars.

Musk has revealed that ticket to Mars could possibly cost people less than $500,000. However, he also added that it could be much lesser as well, depending on volume.

“Very dependent on volume, but I’m confident moving to Mars (return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k. Low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want” he tweeted.

The tweet was a response to a query asking the estimated costs for tickets to Moon/Mars accounting for reusability?