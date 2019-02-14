CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Anu Sithara paired with Unni Mukundan in Mammootty’s new film

Feb 14, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Anu Sithara will be paired with Unni Mukundan in Maamaankaam. Maamaankaam the period film starring Mammootty. The shoot of the film is currently progressing at Kannavam forests in Kannur. After the ousting of its original director Sajeev Pillai, M.Padmakumar has taken up the project.

‘Maamaankam’ is based on the medieval fair, Maamaankam, where brave warriors from across the country would come together to showcase their skills at combat. Mammootty plays the lead role of a fiery ‘Chaaver’ (warrior) in this movie, which revolves around the life of warriors who plot to defeat the Zamorin rulers. Unni Mukundan is also said to be playing a warrior’s role in the movie. Other details will be revealed shortly.

