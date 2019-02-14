“Banda Apna Sahi Hai”: BJP’s ‘Gully Boy’ inspired rap on Narendra Modi ; Watch Video

The day before Ranveer Singh’s movie- Gully Boy hit the movie halls across India, the Bharatiya Janta Party has released a video of three boys rapping on the tunes of the movie and lauding PM Modi. The song-‘Banda Apna Sahi Hai’ talks about PM Modi and how he is ‘loved and praised by everyone’.

The post which shared the rap on Bhartiya Janta Party’s official Facebook page said, “The rap India had to wait for decades to tap!”

It talks about how PM Modi has been making efforts to bring cleanliness and working hard. It says that “Even the youth of the nation is jealous of the ways PM Modi works as even 18 hours seem to be less for him.” “He neither takes a break or a vacation and it is very difficult to find such a leader now-a- days, it said.”

It further says that “It further says that the PM neither feeds bribes or nor does he let anyone take a bribe”. “PM is unstoppable” it says. It adds that he also cares about the “soldiers of the country.”

Calling him Mr. Right, the rappers further said that “PM provides people with cylinders and makes toilets for them”. It also says that PM Modi is the only person who is so tech-savvy and will therefore bring in “New India”

Comparing PM Modi with Cheetah, it further says that “PM thinks about everyone” therefore –ye banda apna sahi hai (this guy is right for us).

The song has come out only days ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the country and is being therefore seen as a promotional gimmick.