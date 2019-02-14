Central govt cleared 7.47 Lakh Indian made Kalashnikov Assault Rifles production for Indian Army

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government cleared 7.47 Lakh Kalashnikov assault rifles to be built by Ordnance Factory Board and Russian Joint venture firm for the Indian Army, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday. The plant for the same will be set up near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
