CPM government grant luxury paroles for criminals: V.T.Balram

Feb 14, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Recently, Kodi Suni, a criminal who is undergoing life sentence in jail for the murder of T.P.Chandrasekharan was arrested for attempted robbery when he was on parole. The Congress MLA from Thirthala V.T.Balram has come forward harshly criticizing the CPM led government.

Criminals are freely roaming in our streets and the government is helping them for this, alleges Balram. He also says that those who exploit power through wrong paths are portrayed as renaissance leaders.

Read Balram’s FB Post: 

?????????? ????????? ???????????? ???? ???????????? ??? ??????? ??????????????? ????????? ?????? ???? ?????????…

Gepostet von VT Balram am Mittwoch, 13. Februar 2019

 

 

