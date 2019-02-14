DYFI Leader Gets Suspended For Putting Fb Post Against Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan

The current head of the Mar Thoma church, Joseph Mar Thoma had opened up his opinion about the floods in Kerala. While inaugurating the 124th Maramon convention he said that dams being opened together was the reason for the floods in Kerala.

“Flood was a result of nature being handled wrongly. It was a mistake”. he added.

SFI District Vice President and DYFI Leader Nigil K John was apparently unhappy about the remarks of Joseph Mar Thoma and he vented his frustration by putting a Facebook post. But this has not impressed the leaders of the Left and as a result, Nigil finds himself suspended. It was Kozhanchery Area Committee which suspended Nigil as per the instructions of state leadership.

A lot of left-leaning politicians had made controversial comments about Hindu priests at Sabarimala in recent times and the leadership, if anything, had only encouraged the act silently.