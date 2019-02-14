KeralaLatest News

Imam Shafiq Al Qassimi Charged With Rape

Feb 14, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
Police have charged Imam, Shafiq Al Qassimi with charges of rape as the medical tests revealed it beyond doubts that rape has occurred. Earlier, Imam had submitted a plea seeking anticipatory bail in high court.

Shafiq Al Qassimi, Chief Imam of the Tholicode Muslim Mosque and a member of the Kerala Imams Council, was alleged to have lured a minor girl to an isolated forested region in Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram district, where he then sexually assaulted her.

Imam continues to be in hiding and police has already issued a look out notice against him. It was in the counselling by Child Welfare Committee that the girl revealed her bitter experiences.

