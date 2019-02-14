Imam Shafiq Al Qassimi Charged With Rape

Police have charged Imam, Shafiq Al Qassimi with charges of rape as the medical tests revealed it beyond doubts that rape has occurred. Earlier, Imam had submitted a plea seeking anticipatory bail in high court.

Shafiq Al Qassimi, Chief Imam of the Tholicode Muslim Mosque and a member of the Kerala Imams Council, was alleged to have lured a minor girl to an isolated forested region in Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram district, where he then sexually assaulted her.

Imam continues to be in hiding and police has already issued a look out notice against him. It was in the counselling by Child Welfare Committee that the girl revealed her bitter experiences.