Kothamangalam Church Dispute: High Court Asks Why Police Refuses to Offer Protection

Feb 14, 2019, 03:34 pm IST
Kochi: Police has come under some serious criticism from the high court of Kerala in connection with the Kothamangalam church dispute. The court was considering the petition submitted by Ramban Thomas Paul that requested to handover the responsibility of the security of the church to CRPF.

Court  asked the police that why couldn’t the force provide protection to Orthodox Ramban Thomas Paul for entering the church even after he demanded it. Court also asked what are the obstacles police is facing from offering security to Ramban Thomas Paul. The court ordered Muvattupuzha DYSP to give an explanation to court on February 19th.

