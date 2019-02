Olympic silver medalist P V Sindhu entered women’s singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win in the Senior National Badminton Championship in Guwahati today. She defeated South Asian U-21 gold medallist Nagpur’s Malvika Bansod 21-11, 21-13.

Sindhu will face with Riya Mookherjee in the quarters. Riya defeated Kanika Kanwal 21-11, 17-21, 21-18 in another pre-quarterfinal match today.