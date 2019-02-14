NEWS

Pulwama Attack : Priyanka Gandhi cancels Lucknow press conference

Feb 14, 2019, 09:03 pm IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was supposed to interact with the media to today in Lucknow, cancelled her press briefing in the wake of terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, which left around 40 jawans dead.

“We won’t be discussing politics today because of the Pulwama attack. We shall now maintain two minutes of silence for the martyrs,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka, who has been given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been in Lucknow since Monday to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, she launched the campaign with a massive roadshow for ‘Mission UP’, in her first ever visit to the state since her brother Rahul Gandhi named her as the party’s general secretary last month.

