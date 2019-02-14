RSS people wear half pants, spread hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday came down heavily on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying its workers wear half pants and spread hatred in the society.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waived off loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Addressing a rally in Ajmer before Gujarat visit, Rahul said that while Congress governments in several states waived off farm loans, PM Modi made only hollow promises to farmers and benefited his industrialist friends.

“We (Congress) waived off farm loans in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Punjab, whereas Mr. Modi waived off loans worth Rs 3,50,000Cr of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi,” he said while addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal in Ajmer.

Rahul added that every section of society, be it farmers, youths or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice.

Rahul will travel to Gujarat to kick-start his party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress president will address ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ at Laldungri village of Valsad district. The rally will be held in afternoon. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi informed that this will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls when he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the BJP-ruled state. While the BJP retained power in the state by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, the Congress managed to improve its tally from 60 to 77.

Rahul’s visit is expected to give a boost to the party cadre in the run up to the general elections. Meanwhile, the party is also likely to organise its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state before the Lok Sabha elections.