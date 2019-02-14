Samsung launches rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active 2 in India

Samsung has launched company’s latest rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active 2 in India.

The MIL-STD-840G certified (military standard for ruggedness) tablet is made to provide efficient working under tough conditions. The device is IP68 certified and comes with Knox security and replaceable battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be available in India from Mid-March 2019. Powered by 4,450mAh battery, the tablet will be priced at Rs 50,990.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 is highly durable and works even when the screen is wet and can be used with thick gloves. The tablet also comes with Samsung’s Knox security feature, making the device protected from hackers. A physical keyboard can be attached thanks to the Pogo pins.

Samsung claims that Galaxy Tab Active 2 is protected against vibrations and accidental shocks and drops also. The South Korean company also claims that the device can remain 1.5-meter underwater for 30 minutes, can withstand extreme temperatures from -40°C to 80°C and can work normally under temperatures from -20°C to 71°C.

Apart from its durability and security features, the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 2 is a regular tablet from inside. It sports an 8-inch WXGA display (1280×800), Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage with MicroSD support, alongside support for 4GB LTE and S Pen.