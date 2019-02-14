TDP Lok Sabha MP quits party, joins YSR Congress

Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha member from Anakapalli, M Srinivasa Rao, quit the party Thursday evening and joined the opposition YSR Congress. He also resigned from the MPs post and sent a letter to the effect to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The MP’s resignation comes a day after Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan left the TDP to join the YSR Congress. In his resignation letter to TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srinivasa Rao did not give any reason for leaving the party but said he would continue to serve the people of the state and fight for their rights.

Srinivasa Rao has been reportedly sulking over not getting any assurance from the party on fielding him from the Bhimili Assembly constituency in the coming elections. He was elected to the Assembly from Bhimili when he made his political debut in 2009 as a candidate of the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party of actor Chiranjeevi.

From 2012 to 2014, he continued as a member of the then ruling Congress in united AP following the Praja Rajyams merger.