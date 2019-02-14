Latest NewsPolitics

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar resigns from Yogi Adityanath Govt

Feb 14, 2019, 03:59 pm IST
The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has offer to resign from the post of backward class welfare minister from the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet shared by Om Prakash Rajbhar, he said that he would quit from the ministry’ charge, reasoning that his recommendations in the appointments of the backward castes panel members were ignored and that none of his recommendations were included in the panel.

Earlier, before SP-BSP announced an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash Rajbhar had said that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in the state in Lok Sabha elections if the BSP and Samajwadi Party join hands.

He had said, “It is very clear that if these two one-time rivals come together, the BJP will certainly be decimated in the state” where it won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, said the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, a BJP ally.

