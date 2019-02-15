Gold & Silver Rate: Gold price shows upward movement

Gold price climbed by Rs 310 to Rs 34,310 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Friday. The reason for this climb is the increased buying by jewellers coupled with a firming trend overseas. Globally, gold was trading higher by 0.14% at USD 1,315.20 an ounce as weak US retail data raised fresh concerns about a global slowdown while silver shed 0.10%, to USD 15.67 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rebounded by Rs 310 each to Rs 34,310 and Rs 34,160 per 10 gram, respectively. The yellow metal had lost Rs 280 in the previous four days. Sovereign gold, on the other hand, continued to rule flat at Rs 26,000 per piece of 8 gram.

Silver also rose Rs 170 to Rs 40,820 per kg, supported by increased offtake by industrial units. Silver ready recovered by Rs 170 to Rs 40,820 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 94 to Rs 39,584 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be at the previous level of Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.