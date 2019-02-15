Latest NewsIndia

Here is What Navjot Sidhu Said About Pulwama Attack

Feb 15, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
At least 38 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded. Responses are coming in from all corners and here is what Former Cricketer and current politician Navjot Sidhu said.

“It is condemnable, it’s a cowardly act. It needs a permanent solution through dialogue, how long will the Jawans sacrifice their lives? How long will the bloodshed continue? People who do this must be punished. Hurling abuses won’t help” he said.

