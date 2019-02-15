Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Wants Open Discussion With Concerned Parties on Kashmir Issue

About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Now CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has demanded that an open discussion with the concerned parties in Kashmir should take place to solve the issues amicably. “Modi Govt had promised to solve all issues three years before. But this assurance has not been kept. There must be an immediate effort to open dialogue” said Kodiyeri.

In his Facebook post, he also condoled the death of all the soldiers who lost their lives during their duty.