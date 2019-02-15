Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama attack : 80 kg high-grade RDX used by Jaish terrorist

Feb 15, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
High-grade RDX explosive, weighing about 80 kilogram, was used in a suicide attack on a CRPF bus that killed 40 security personnel in one of the deadliest terror strikes on security forces in the Kashmir Valley in three decades, officials said on Friday.

The attack in Pulwama has prompted the CRPF to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the movement of its convoys in the future, by providing additional security personnel in the buses that transport troops to and from the Kashmir valley.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also said in Srinagar that civilian traffic movement during plying of convoys will be restricted. The officials said a post-blast investigation conducted by security agencies has found that “high-grade RDX” of about 80 kilogram was detonated in the blast that was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist after he rammed his explosive laden SUV into the ill-fated bus–HR 49 F 0637–from the left side.

