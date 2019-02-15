Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Attack : Aligarh Muslim University student suspended for objectionable tweet

Feb 15, 2019, 05:47 pm IST
A Kashmiri student from Aligarh Muslim University has been suspended for his objectionable tweet on Pulwama attack and an FIR has been registered against him.

The student has been identified as,Basim Hilal, a student of Aligarh Muslim University. He has been booked under section 153A IPC & Section 67A of the IT Act.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, AMU PRO, said, “We’ve come to know of the highly objectionable tweet. Taking immediate cognizance he has been suspended by AMU administration. We won’t let the University be discredited. We’ve zero tolerance. He hails from Kashmir and was a BSc Mathematics student.”

Basim Hilal, was one of the first ones to celebrate the Pulwama terror attack. His handle, however, was suspended by Twitter minutes after the tweet, according to reports.

