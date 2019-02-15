Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Attack: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy promises job to CRPF trooper’s widow

Feb 15, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
“We will provide a job to the widow of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper H. Guru, who was among those killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

“It is a heart-wrenching incident. The state government will provide a job to the widow (Kalavathi) of Guru who is from Mandya district in the state,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

In a tweet earlier, the Chief Minister said he spoke to Guru’s family members over the telephone and consoled them.

“Their grief is heart-wrenching. We are with them. I have instructed officials to speed up the compensation process,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Guru, 33, from Gudigere village in Mandya district, belonged to the 82nd Battalion of the CRPF and was posted in Srinagar.

Guru’s family members, including Kalavathi, father Honnaiah, mother Chikka Thayamma and younger brothers Madhu and Anand were inconsolable over his sudden death in the terror attack on the bus in which he was travelling along with other troopers from Jammu to Srinagar.

According to his relatives, Guru was at home on leave last week and left for Jammu and Kashmir on February 11.

Guru joined the CRPF in 2011 and was deployed in Jharkhand as part of the 94th Battalion before being posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

