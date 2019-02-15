Latest NewsInternational

Pulwama Attack : Pakistan media labels JeM terrorist as ‘freedom fighter’

Feb 15, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
A CRPF convoy carrying 2,547 CRPF personnel was attacked on Thursday, 14 February, at Awantipora in J&K’s Pulwama district, leaving at least 42 dead.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that a “strong reply” will be given to “Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad” terror outfit that has claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Pakistan has said that it “strongly rejected any insinuation” by the Indian media and government that sought to link the attack to the country “without investigation.”

The Pakistani media, meanwhile, reported widely on the attack and also focused on how it could further deteriorate Islamabad’s relations with New Delhi.

Here’s how Pakistani media reported about the attack and its aftermath:

